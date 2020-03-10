Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices.

Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Feb. 28 through March 6:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Rutters #01, 1099 Haines Road, Springettsbury Township

Inspected March 6

o Food employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.

o Sliced apples, celery/carrot cups, time temperature control for safety drinks were held at 50--52 °F, in the open air display cold holding, rather than 41°F or below as required. Approximately 12 pounds of food voluntarily discarded. Valued by manager at $72.

o Observed employee pour used/expired wiping cloth solution in the handsink located in the customer order preparation area.

o Floor under trash cupboards and equipment in the food order preparation area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

o Food storage containers and food pans stacked and stored as clean, food contact surfaces, observed to have sticker residue and are not clean to sight and touch.

o Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the food order preparation area.

o Observed food employee sweeping food preparation floor with a push broom. Only dustless cleaning methods should be used in a food facility

o Non-food contact surfaces such as cupboard handles, storage shelving, cupboard doors, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

o Observed single use drinking cups, cup lids and straws stored inside cupboard under the fountain soda machine that were visibly wet/soiled. Items were discarded.

o The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed panini cooking equipment, and hot holding drawer unit in the food order preparation area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

o Observed food storage containers, in the clean smallwares storage area that are not clean to sight and touch.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected March 5

Sunoco, West Manchester Township

St. Stephen’s UCC, West York

Rutter’s #56, Fairview Township

Reliance Fire Company, West York

Panera Bread #986, West Manchester Township

Italian Delight, East Prospect

Fairview Elementary School, Fairview Township

Eastern York High School, Hellam Township

Canadochly Elementary School, East Prospect

American Legion Post #543, Red Lion

Inspected March 4

Fiesta Mexico, Springettsbury Township

Toomey Auction Center, Hellam Township

Red’s Smokehouse, Shrewsbury

Deli of Italy, Springettsbury Township

Paesano’s Pizza, New Freedom

Inspected March 3

Round the Clock Diner, Manchester Township

Round the Clock Diner East Inc., Springettsbury Township

Warrington Farm Meats, Franklin Township

Inspected March 2

Bob-Ba-Lewie’s, Mount Wolf

Dollar Tree #08347, West York

Little Caesar’s, West Manchester Township

Eastern York Middle School, Lower Windsor Township

Marco’s Pizza, West Manchester Township

Nell’s Family Market of Spry, York Township

Pizza Hut, Spring Garden Township

Rutter’s, Hellam Township

Speedway, Manchester Township

Subway, Warrington Township

Wrightsville Elementary School, Wrightsville

Wrightsville Steam Fire Engine Hose Co. #1, Wrightsville

Inspected Feb. 28

Alternative Rehabilitation Communities, Inc., Conewago Township

Bon Air Country Club, Shrewsbury Township

King’s Famous Sausage, Jackson Township

Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12, East Manchester Township

Little Caesars, Carroll Township (Follow-up from Feb. 21 inspection, when it was out of compliance

Mount Wolf Early Learning Center, Mount Wolf

New Salem Elementary School, North Codorus Township

Rita’s, Shrewsbury Township

Rutter’s #44, Codorus Township

Soaring Heights School, East Manchester Township

