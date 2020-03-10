Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A section of West College Avenue between Pershing Avenue and Beaver Street in York City is closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday for the filming of an infomercial.

There will be no street parking, traffic or pedestrian flow during that time period.

The York City School District said in a Facebook post William Penn Senior High School is filming a distracted driving infomercial/mock accident with local first responders.

The public service announcement will outline the dangers of distracted and drunk driving, while emphasizing the importance of avoiding distracted driving and reducing teen driving injuries and fatalities.

The infomercial, which will be filmed from 8 a.m. to 11 a..m., is part of the Pennsylvania DUI Association "Just Drive PSA" contest, the district said.

