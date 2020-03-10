Major health insurers throughout the state that provide comprehensive medical coverage will cover will cover coronavirus testing and associated treatment, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday afternoon. (Photo: AP)

Major health insurers throughout Pennsylvania that provide comprehensive medical coverage will cover coronavirus testing and associated treatment, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday afternoon.

Wolf also said in a news release that the insurance companies have committed to waive any cost-sharing for the COVID-19 testing.

He said the insurers include Highmark, UPMC Health Plan, Geisinger, Independence BlueCross, Capital Blue Cross, Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, Pennsylvania Health & Wellness and Oscar.

“First and foremost, the commonwealth is prepared for and focused on mitigating COVID-19 in our state,” Wolf said in a statement. “Pennsylvania insurers proactively waiving costs associated with COVID-19 testing for consumers helps the commonwealth identify additional cases and gives us a better opportunity to increase our resources appropriately and better protect all Pennsylvanians.

“No Pennsylvanian should forego testing for any reason, if deemed medically necessary, including fear of what it might cost.”

As of Monday, the number of presumptive positive cases for the coronavirus in Pennsylvania had increased to 10, health officials said.

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department can answer questions about coverage and benefits at 877-881-6388.

The state Department of Health also posts news updates on coronavirus.

