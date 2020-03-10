Buy Photo Quadir Lee, 8, of York City, blows bubbles at the Penn Street Art Bridge Block Party Saturday, July 29, 2017. The York Time Bank hosted the block party at North Penn and Smyser streets to kick off the Penn Street Art Bridge project. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: , The York Dispatch)

A "family fun" block party held by the Tidings of Peace Christian School later this month will close a portion of East Poplar Street in York City.

The block party will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the school, located at 329 E. Poplar St. The festivities will close East Poplar between South Pine and Edgar streets, according to a city news release.

The city expects a large turnout at the event and has urged drives to take extra precautions.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/10/block-party-close-street-york-city-later-month/5003861002/