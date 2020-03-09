DUI logo (Photo: Submitted)

St. Patrick's Day holiday revelers who drive while intoxicated could wind up trading in their green beer for an orange prison jumpsuit.

Officials in York, Adams and Lancaster counties have begun increasing increasing intoxicated driving enforcement for the upcoming St. Patrick's Day holiday, according to the Center for Traffic Safety.

The national "enforcement mobilization" started Friday and runs through March 17, which is the day after St. Patrick's Day, according to the center.

Law enforcement will be conducting DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols during that time frame.

Center for Traffic Safety Director Barbara Zortman urged people to designate a sober driver before celebrating and calling a taxi or shared-ride service if you've been drinking or doing drugs.

Or download the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's SaferRide mobile app. SaferRide allows users to call a taxi or a predetermined friend and identifies the user’s location so he or she can be picked up.

Last year in Pennsylvania, there were 109 impaired-driving crashes resulting in two fatalities over the three-day St. Patrick's Day holiday weekend, according to Zortman.

The center also advises people to stop intoxicated people from getting behind the wheel and to call 911 if they see someone they suspect is driving under the influence.

Sobriety checkpoints, roving DUI patrols and other enforcement activities organized as part of the Center for Traffic Safety’s impaired-driving program are funded with federal grant money distributed by the state Department of Transportation, according to the center, and target sections of roads where there have been previous DUIs and DUI crashes.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

