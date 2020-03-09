LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

All residents of the first block of Kevin Drive in Jackson Township were evacuated from their homes Monday because of a gas leak, according to York County 911. 

Fire and medical crews responded to the scene about 8 a.m. Monday. 

A majority of units had left the scene by 11 a.m. It is unknown how many homes were evacuated. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

