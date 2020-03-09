Jackson Twp. block evacuated because of gas leak
All residents of the first block of Kevin Drive in Jackson Township were evacuated from their homes Monday because of a gas leak, according to York County 911.
Fire and medical crews responded to the scene about 8 a.m. Monday.
A majority of units had left the scene by 11 a.m. It is unknown how many homes were evacuated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
