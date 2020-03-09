Buy Photo Firefighters carry equipment into an area that was evacuated due to a gas leak Monday, March 9, 2020. All residents of the first block of Kevin Drive in Jackson Township were evacuated from their homes Monday because of a gas leak, according to York County 911. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

All residents of the first block of Kevin Drive in Jackson Township were evacuated from their homes Monday because of a gas leak, according to York County 911.

Fire and medical crews responded to the scene about 8 a.m. Monday.

Buy Photo A fire policeman talks with a motorist exiting a neighborhood that was evacuated due to a gas leak Monday, March 9, 2020. All residents of the first block of Kevin Drive in Jackson Township were evacuated from their homes, according to York County 911. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A majority of units had left the scene by 11 a.m. It is unknown how many homes were evacuated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/09/jackson-twp-block-evacuated-due-gas-leak/4999334002/