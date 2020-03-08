Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

​​​A portion of Route 30 has been reopened after a motorcycle crash shut down both lanes Sunday afternoon.

All eastbound lanes between the Hallam and Wrightsville exits were opened just before 4 p.m., according to 511PA.com

The multi-vehicle crash occurred around 3 p.m.

The incident is cleared with some residual delays, according to 511PA.

