​​​A portion of Route 30 has been reopened after a motorcycle crash shut down both lanes Sunday afternoon.

All eastbound lanes between the Hallam and Wrightsville exits were opened just before 4 p.m., according to 511PA.com 

The multi-vehicle crash occurred around 3 p.m. 

The incident is cleared with some residual delays, according to 511PA. 

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

