Local obituaries for Sunday, March 8
Altland, Gladys
Altland, Harry
Anderson, Ray
Brown, Kevin
Bubb, Norma
Burgess, Marie
Byerts, Gladys
Caracher, Jennie
Crossley, Thomas
Dennis, Rae
Dick, Donald
Ferree, Arthur
Forsythe, Scott
Geiger, Kenneth
Gingerich, Dale
Godfrey, Elsie
Guthrie, Louis
Imhoff, Nevin
Keener, Earl
Knaub, Kathryn
IN MEMORIAM
Knaub, Lucy
Kohr, Morgan
Kunkle, F.
Laughman, Nancy
Lowrie, Mary
McCubbin, Gary
Nelson, Wallace
Petry, Phyllis
Ranker, Ruth
Resh, Dorothy
Rider, Glen
Robertson, Samantha
Rohrbaugh, William
Roney, Regina
Ruse, Michael
Salamon, Juliann
Sides, Scott
Smith, Delores
Strausbaugh, Donald
Thompson, Jeffrey
Weiser, Daniel
