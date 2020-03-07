Buy Photo The change was made specifically for the students of Holy Trinity Catholic School, officials said. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Beginning Monday, traffic flow on South Cherry Lane in York City will switch from north to south, between West Hope Avenue and College Avenue, city officials said.

Officials said due to West Hope Avenue being one way east, the only way to enter is now off West Princess Street

The change was made specifically for the students of Holy Trinity Catholic School, officials said.

“The current configuration causes young children to exit buses into traffic. Reversing the traffic flow of this half block will vastly increase the safety for these students, while causing minimal impact to traffic,” city officials said in a news release.

“In addition, the timing of the green light at the intersection of South George Street and West College Avenue will be extended to allow for better flow of traffic. The timing extension will also improve the traffic flow during the arrival and departure of York High School students.”

