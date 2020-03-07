One man was injured in a stabbing Friday afternoon, Jan. 3, in York City (Photo: York Dispatch)

A 64-year-old Manheim Township man died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon when his Pontiac sedan struck a UPS delivery vehicle in Dover Township, officials said.

The man was identified Saturday as Thomas Wildasin, of the 3400 block of Lakeview Road, in a news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

Wildasin was pronounced dead at the scene and died of blunt force trauma to the chest after being trapped under the dash of his vehicle, the coroner's office said. His death was ruled accidental.

The Pontiac sedan Wildasin was in was traveling north in the 6600 block of Carlisle Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday when it struck a package delivery vehicle that was pulled off the side of the road, Northern York County Regional Police stated in a news release.

The coroner’s office said no condition update was available for the UPS driver.

No autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology report will be done, the coroner’s office said.

