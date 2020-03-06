Buy Photo York County District Attorney Dave Sunday (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, according to his office.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, appointed Sunday to the commission, according to a Wednesday news release from the district attorney's office.

Sunday is the only prosecutor on the 11-member commission, the news release states; other commission members include judges, state lawmakers, a law professor and a defense attorney.

The state Commission on Sentencing is tasked with creating and maintaining a consistent and rational sentencing policy by adopting guidelines that promote fairer and more uniform sentencing throughout Pennsylvania, according to its website.

Since 2008, the commission has also been responsible for developing state guidelines for resentencings, state and county parole as well as state recommitment ranges, the website sates.

According to the commission's website, it also:

Collects data to monitor and report on conformity to state guidelines

Advises and consults on policies and practices, and

Undertakes research and evaluation to determine the effectiveness of guidelines.

