Buy Photo Street sweeping will resume in York City on March 17. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York City will begin sweeping its streets later this month.

The city will resume street sweeping on March 17, weather permitting, according to a city news release. Tickets for parking on streets during specified street sweeping hours cost $40.

Those with questions are encouraged to call the city's Highway Bureau at 717-849-2320.

