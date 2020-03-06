York City street sweeping begins soon
York City will begin sweeping its streets later this month.
The city will resume street sweeping on March 17, weather permitting, according to a city news release. Tickets for parking on streets during specified street sweeping hours cost $40.
Those with questions are encouraged to call the city's Highway Bureau at 717-849-2320.
