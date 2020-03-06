Buy Photo The Wolf Furniture stores in York County are located in Springettsbury Township and Hanover. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The two Wolf Furniture stores in York County are expected to remain open after the company is sold.

The stores are located in Springettsbury Township and Hanover.

Wolf Furniture also has stores in Harrisburg, Lancaster and Mechanicsburg and Chambersburg.

Michigan-based furniture retailer Art Van Furniture said in a news release Thursday its Pennsylvania and Ohio stores will be sold to Robert Levin, pending court approval, and will remain open.

Art Van plans to shutter stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio and Virginia. Liquidation sales start Friday, the company said.

"Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company's brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment," Art Van spokeswoman Diane Charles said.

Art Van has 190 stores in nine states operating under brands including Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Art Van Flooring, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture.

Art Van Furniture acquired Wolf Furniture in 2017.

