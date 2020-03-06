A mini-casino construction project at York Galleria will cause major traffic headaches for customers who shop at the mall and surrounding stores. (Photo: Springettsbury Township Police)

The mini-casino construction project at the York Galleria will cause traffic headaches for customers who shop at the mall and surrounding stores.

One of the entrances along Whiteford Road, near the former Sears store, will be closed from March 16 to April 17, as well as a section of the road between the mall that leads to the Target and Kohl's stores, according to Springettsbury Township Police.

Customers planning to shop at Target, Kohl’s or Michaels will have to use the Pleasant Valley Road entrance or another mall road that is open.

