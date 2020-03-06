Buy Photo Traffic moves southbound through construction areas on North George Street Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A portion of George Street in York City will close completely at night for two weeks as York Water Co. attempts to fast-track a water main replacement that's snarled traffic downtown.

Beginning Sunday and lasting until March 20, George Street will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Market Street and Philadelphia Street, according to a York Water Co. news release.

The move comes after the company realized that it has become "nearly impossible" to maintain two-way passage on George Street because of service line replacement and pinched traffic lines, the release states.

Those living in the area should expect increased noise and light disturbances from numerous light towers illuminating the work area.

The new work hours, however, are expected to relieve daytime congestion that has plagued downtown commuters as workers complete concrete and sidewalk restoration.

The company has been working since July to replace the city's entire water main since. But more recently, as work has shifted to George Street, traffic has left drivers frustrated and at times in stand-still traffic.

North George Street was supposed to be finished in December, but unexpected underground utilities and inclement weather "significantly" delayed the project, according to York Water Co.

The delays caused the North George Street project to overlap with other water main replacement on Beaver Street, exacerbating traffic downtown.

The mainline work has also overlapped with an ongoing lane closure on South Duke Street stemming from renovation work at the long-overdue Yorktowne Hotel.

The entire water main replacement project is expected to be completed on April 10.

