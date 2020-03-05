Buy Photo Roadwork logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Repairs to Route 116 in Spring Grove will begin soon, according to PennDOT.

Construction will start Monday on Route 116, Main Street in Spring Grove, from the Codorus Creek to Spring Village Drive, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

There will not be lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to a news release.

During other construction hours, motorists may encounter lane shifts and single-lane restrictions.

The $2.2 million contract was awarded to to JVI Group Inc. Repair work includes inlet adjustment, curb-cut work, curb-to-curb removal of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the roadway and installation of new signs and pavement markings, the release states.

