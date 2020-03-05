Traffic alert: First Friday event will affect motorists, parking in York City
The monthly First Friday event this week in York City will affect traffic and parking, city officials said.
The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
North Beaver Street between Market and Philadelphia streets will be closed to vehicles during that time period, authorities said in a news release.
Parking also will be restricted along North Beaver Street.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
More: For Mission BBQ, feeding crowd of troopers and families is part of the mission
More: Winter weather could return to York this week. Here’s what to expect
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/05/traffic-alert-first-friday-event-affect-motorists-parking-york-city/4961750002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments