Morningstar Marketplace has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in six years. (Photo: Logan Hullinger)

Morningstar Marketplace in Thomasville has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in six years.

The flea market, which opened in 1999, filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Feb. 18.

Owners Andrew and Deborah Lentz owe more than $8 million in tax liens and unpaid debts, according to the York County Prothonotary's Office.

The bankruptcy filing shows the company has assets ranging from $1 million to $10 million.

The business also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2014, four years after the York County Industrial Development Authority approved $3.4 million in tax-exempt financing for one of the largest solar farms in York County.

Approximately 4,500 solar panels were added in fields along Route 30, Biesecker Road and at the market at 5309 Lincoln Highway West.

At the time of the filing, Andrew Lentz called the project a "flub."

Lentz did not answer calls seeking details about the most recent filing on Thursday.

The business has retained Wade Parker, of Mooney Law in Harrisburg, as its attorney. Parker did not respond to inquiries for comment.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/05/morningstar-marketplace-files-bankruptcy-second-time/4963303002/