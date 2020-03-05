Helfrich to lay out vision for York City later this month
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich will lay out his vision fo future of the city while detailing ongoing and upcoming local initiatives.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at William Penn Senior High School. Representatives of local organizations will also be in attendance to speak. The event is free and open to the public.
Those interested must reserve tickets here.
