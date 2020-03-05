Buy Photo York City Mayor Michael Helfrich reacts while warming up during the York Free Throw Championship at Lincoln Charter School Friday, January 10, 2020. York City Police Commissioner Osborn Robinson, Chief Troy Bankert, and District Attorney Dave Sunday and Helfrich competed for the York Free Throw Championship title. Helfrich and Bankert started the tradition. Sunday won the title this year. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich will lay out his vision fo future of the city while detailing ongoing and upcoming local initiatives.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at William Penn Senior High School. Representatives of local organizations will also be in attendance to speak. The event is free and open to the public.

