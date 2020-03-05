Firefighters battling two-alarm blaze in York City
Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at a three-story building in York City.
York City firefighters responded to report of a structure fire with possible entrapment about 8 a.m. in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue, according to York County 911.
Heavy fire was reported on the first and second floors of the duplex, officials said.
No other details were available.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Firefighters battle a blaze in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City Thursday, March 5, 2020. York Dispatch
