GALLERY: Firefighters battle York City blaze
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Firefighters battle a blaze in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City Thursday, March 5. (Photo: Ron Musselman)
Firefighters battle a blaze in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City Thursday, March 5. (Photo: Ron Musselman) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Firefighters battle a blaze in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City Thursday, March 5. (Photo: Bill Kalina)
Firefighters battle a blaze in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City Thursday, March 5. (Photo: Bill Kalina) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Firefighters battle a blaze in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City Thursday, March 5.
Firefighters battle a blaze in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City Thursday, March 5. Ron Musselman
Fullscreen
Firefighters battle a blaze in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City Thursday, March 5.
Firefighters battle a blaze in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City Thursday, March 5. Ron Musselman
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at a three-story building in York City.

    York City firefighters responded to report of a structure fire with possible entrapment about 8 a.m. in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue, according to York County 911.

    Heavy fire was reported on the first and second floors of the duplex, officials said.

    No other details were available.

    This is a developing story. Check back for details.

    CLOSE

    Firefighters battle a blaze in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City Thursday, March 5, 2020. York Dispatch

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/05/firefighters-battling-two-alarm-fire-york-city/4961806002/