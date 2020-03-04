CLOSE Marc Ungar, owner of Zen Garage says changing fluids, inspecting brakes and ensuring tire pressure is good preparation for the spring riding season York Dispatch

Motorcycle riders have been waiting all winter for longer days and warmer weather.

Marc Ungar hopes that riders make sure their two-wheel vehicles are safe before hopping on the saddle.

"The most important thing is making sure your routine maintenance is done and all of your fluids are changed on a regular basis," said Ungar, owner of YoCo Motosports and Zen Garage.

Making sure your motorcycle's tires are properly inflated is also important, he said.

"It is very important to check for tire wear," Ungar said. Improperly inflated tires can lead to "death wobble" and other dangerous steering problems.

"Keep in mind if you are on two wheels," he said. "The safety of yourself is you become one with the motorcycle. Just like you take care of yourself, you should be taking care of your motorcycle."

Zen Garage, 145 N. Albemarle St. in York City, will hold a grand opening celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, with music and food. For more information about the garage, visit www.zengarageyork.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/04/yorks-zen-garage-make-sure-your-motorcycle-ready-spring/4944640002/