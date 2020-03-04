Buy Photo Tom Ray, right, talks with an attendee before a York City Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The council approved appointment of Ray to head the city's business administration department during the meeting. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York City is now expecting less strenuous budget seasons, as the city council on Tuesday unanimously approved new software that is expected to streamline the city's entire budget process.

The approved resolution allowed the city to enter into a three-year contract with Silicon Valley-based OpenGov, a private software company specializing in finances. The contract would cost $58,000 for the first year and $38,000 the final two years.

OpenGov is expected to generate forecasts based on spending and revenue in real time, something the current system cannot do. It will also give residents the opportunity to see revenue and expenditure amounts at any point during the year.

Perhaps most importantly, officials say, is that it will cut the budget process roughly in half and allow the city to more easily manage its spending through different budgeting options.

The software replacement comes less than two months after The York Dispatch reported that the city has spent about $1.3 million on purchasing and later upgrading its financial software, Microsoft Dynamix AX.

The system has been used through difficult city budgets, weighed down by skyrocketing pension and healthcare costs.

But the software has been incapable of handling the city's budgeting needs despite $900,000 in upgrades and maintenance since 2017, officials have said.

The city will, however, still use Dynamix for non-budgeting tasks.

