Snow is expected to make its way back to York County Friday, but there won't be much of an accumulation.

The National Weather Service, based in State College, said there is a chance of snow and rain before 8 a.m. Friday, before turning to all rain.

There is a slight chance rain could mix with snow again after 11 p.m., the weather service said.

The chance of precipitation is 60% Friday, but less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected.

It will be a most cloudy day, with a high near 47 degrees and a low of 28. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 45, but temperatures are expected to hit 60 Sunday and 65 Monday.

