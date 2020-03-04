. (Photo: York Dispatch)

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused by a woman in her 20s of raping her when she was a child, PennLive.com reported.

Darren Lawrence was arrested Monday on multiple counts of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and related offenses, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

He served as a state trooper from 1982 to 2000.

To read to complete PennLive.com story, click here.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/04/report-former-state-trooper-accused-raping-child/4950548002/