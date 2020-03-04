Multi-vehicle crash reduces Interstate 83 south to one lane in Fairview Twp.
A portion of Interstate 83 south has been reduced to one lane after a multi-vehicle crash near exit 35 in Lewisberry, according to York County 911.
The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. at Fishing Creek Road in Fairview Township.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
