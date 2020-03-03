Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices.

Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Feb. 21 through Feb. 27:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Saubel’s Market, 65 E. Forrest, Shrewsbury

Inspected Feb. 27

o The person in charge failed in their duties and responsibilities as evidenced in this non complaint inspection report.

o Durability. Observed rusty shelving inside the produce department walk-in refrigerator and inside the seafood walk-in refrigerator.

o Equipment not maintained in good repair or proper adjustment. Observed a refrigerated bain marie unit in the deli department operating with an internal ambient air temperature between 50-58 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or lower as required.

o Deli department electric food slicers are not being fully disassembled, washed, rinsed, sanitized then air dried every 4 hours as required. Department manager stated slicers are cleaned in placed (CIP).

o The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

o Multi-use of a handwash sink. A two basin sink in the produce department is being used for hand washing, ware washing and produce preparation.

o Observed a light accumulation of dust on light and ceiling panels in the deli department kitchen.

o Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval by the Department as required before conducting the cold smoking of meats.

o Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval by the Department as required prior to packaging smoked meats, smoked seafood and raw seafood using Reduced Oxygen Packaging (ROP). Retail facility advised to cease all packaging using ROP packaging.

o Possible cross contamination. Observed raw salmon fillets stored directly overtop cooked ready to eat crab meat inside the walk-in refrigerator. Corrected on the spot.

o Possible cross contamination. Observed raw shrimp stored directly overtop cooked ready to eat crab meat inside the walk-in refrigerator. Corrected on the spot.

o This retail food facility is breading shucked oyster from gallon containers of shucked product, but lacks written records which contain date purchased, name and address where purchased, suppliers shellfish license number and shuck date then retained for 90 days as required.

o Food facility did not obtain a variance from the Department before processing or smoking, then vacuum or reduced oxygen packaging (ROP) salmon, which is a specialized processing method at retail.

o Food facility is reduced oxygen packaging smoked meats, smoked salmon and raw salmon which has a potential for Clostridium botulinum / Listeria monocytogenes, without documenting or monitoring a secondary food safety barrier.

o Observed various candies, repackaged on premises then displayed for sale on the retail floor without ingredient labels. Labels must contain a list of ingredients including sub ingredients in descending order of predominance of weight. This includes a declaration of artificial colors, flavors and chemical preservatives if contained in the food. Name and place of manufacturer, packer or distributor, major allergens if applicable and nutritional labeling of not exempt in the FD&C Act.

o Observed various deli style sandwiches, prepared and packaged on premises then displayed for sale in refrigerated cases on the retail floor without ingredient labels. Labels must contain a list of ingredients including sub ingredients in descending order of predominance of weight. This includes a declaration of artificial colors, flavors and chemical preservatives if contained in the food. Name and place of manufacturer, packer or distributor, major allergens if applicable and nutritional labeling of not exempt in the FD&C Act.

o Observed various butt ends of deli meats, repackaged on premises then displayed for sale on the retail floor without ingredient labels. Labels must contain a list of ingredients including sub ingredients in descending order of predominance of weight. This includes a declaration of artificial colors, flavors and chemical preservatives if contained in the food. Name and place of manufacturer, packer or distributor, major allergens if applicable and nutritional labeling of not exempt in the FD&C Act.

o Observed various cooked entrees (Lasagna, Ham, Potatoes & Green Beans, Fried Chicken) prepared then packaged on premises then displayed for sale in refrigerated cases on the retail floor without ingredient labels. Labels must contain a list of ingredients including sub ingredients in descending order of predominance of weight. This includes a declaration of artificial colors, flavors and chemical preservatives if contained in the food. Name and place of manufacturer, packer or distributor, major allergens if applicable and nutritional labeling of not exempt in the FD&C Act.

o Observed deeply scored and stained cutting boards in the produce preparation room not resurfaced or discarded as required.

o Observed an accumulation of static dust on fan guards inside the walk-in produce refrigerator.

o Storage of clean utensils. Observed clean dough cutters (scrapper) being stored between the wall surface and the back of the sink in the meat cutting room which is not considered a clean storage location.

o Storage of clean utensils. Observed clean food preparation/service utensils (tongs) being stored hanging through wire rack shelving in the deli department kitchen.

o Observed florescent lights that are not properly shielded or constructed of shatter proof material in the meat cutting room, over fresh produce on the retail sales floor and in various other refrigerated food display cases in various areas on the retail sales floor.

o Wiping cloths. Observed wiping cloths soaking in a sanitizing solution of Quaternary ammonia with a concentration of 50 ppm (parts per million).

o Observed employee personal items (purses and cell phones) stored on shelving in the deli department kitchen rather than employee lockers or designated areas.

o Observed an accumulation of dust on the make-up or return air ceiling duct cover in the deli kitchen.

o Retail food facility is using approved curing agents in the production of smoked meats, but both agents lacked labeling or labels to verify correct usage of these agents.

o Observed a refrigerated bain marie in the deli department operating with an internal ambient air temperature between 50-58 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or lower as required. 35 lbs of deli meat, sliced cheese, sliced tomatoes and cut lettuces disposed valued at $162 dollars. Inspectors thermometer calibration verified using the ice point method in the presence of the assistant Manager. Corrected on the spot.

o No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the bakery area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Bamboo Express, 2899 Whiteford Road, Suite 136, Springettsbury Township

Inspected Feb. 25

o A food employee was observed washing their hands at the three basin sink rather than the designated handwash sink. Provided training.

o Observed wet wiping cloths in front counter area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

o The person in charge demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Metal wire shelving in both double door refrigerators is deteriorating, rusting and no longer smooth and easily cleanable as required.

o Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Provided training.

o All basins of the three-basin sink are extremely slow to drain.

o Grease trap fixtures and area around grease trap are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

o A working container of glass cleaner and dish soap were stored above or on the same shelf with food in the kitchen area.

Little Caesars, 854 N. U.S. Highway 15, Carroll Township

Inspected Feb. 21

o Food employee observed preparing food with bracelets on wrists.

o Observed employees not washing hands after coming from break.

o The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o The caulking between the wall and the three-bay sink is black and needs replaced.

o Observed black residue around the rubber seal on top of the dough mixer.

o Observed an accumulation of static dust on the shelving in the walk-in cooler under the fan unit and the shelving at the pizza prep table.

o Hot water pressure is very low at the handwash sink in the front area making it difficult to properly wash hands.

o Plumbing is disconnected at the three-bay sink and draining into a bucket.

o Observed a missing light shield in the back storage area.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Feb. 27

York Carroll Mart, Subway, Spring Garden Township

Inspected Feb. 26

Buon Appetito Ristorante, Heidelberg Township

Happy Conez, Fairview Township

Messina’s Pizza, Stewartstown

Providence Divine Cakes & Pastries, York Township

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Freedom

Stewartstown Smokehouse and Beer Barn, Stewartstown

Feb. 25

Auntie Anne’s, Springettsbury Township

Dallastown Area Intermediate School,Springfield Township

DJ’S Westgate Beverage, West Manchester Township

Dottie’s Family Restaurant, Dover Township

Firehouse Subs, Hanover

General Nutrition #1514, Springettsbury Township

McDonald’s, East Manchester Township

Mod Pizza, Hanover

Paradise Pizza Express, Conewago Township

Queensgate Movies 13, York Township

Rutter’s Farm Store #53, Newberry Township

Sbarros Italian Eatery, Springettsbury Township

Starbucks, Hanover

Taco Bell, Springettsbury Township

Tokyo II York Inc., Springettsbury Township

York Jewish Community Center,Spring Garden Township

Feb. 24

Colonial Coffee Shop, Manchester Township

Dollar General #14651, Dover Township

Domino’s Pizza, Dover Township

Dover Township Community Building, Dover Township

Greystone Brew House, Carroll Townhip

Target #1875, West Manchester Township

Feb. 21

Broadway Sub Shop & Deli, Red Lion

Giant Food #6310, Carroll Township

Patch’s Poultry & Quality Meats, Shrewsbury Township

Rendezvous Lounge, Conewago Township

That Pig Place, Shrewsbury Township

