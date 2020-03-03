Buy Photo Mission BBQ operating partner Chris McCullough poses Tuesday in the restaurant located at 970 Loucks Road in York City. (Photo: Ron Musselman, The York Dispatch)

Mission BBQ in York City is being saluted by the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association for delivering in a time of need.

After Trooper Jason Brindle was shot during a traffic stop early Saturday morning near Chambersburg in Franklin County, he was taken by medical helicopter to Wellspan York Hospital.

Doug Howell, first vice president of the PSTA, said Tuesday he called Mission BBQ, 970 Loucks Road, about 10:45 a.m. Saturday and spoke with operating partner Chris McCullough.

Howell asked McCullough if he could deliver food to the hospital for family members, troopers and hospital staff.

Howell told McCullough about 40 people were at the hospital hoping to visit Brindle.

"He said, ‘No problem. We’ll have it there in an hour or so,’” Howell said of McCullough.

”And then around lunchtime, he showed up with several pans of food. It was delicious and so much appreciated.”

#GrayNation wants to thank GM Chris McCullough of @MissionBBQ in York. He fed over 40 family, staff and #Troopers at WellSpan Hospital during the treatment and recovery of our fallen Trooper this past weekend. Thank you for your support! Our brother is on the road to recovery! — PA State Troopers Association (@PSTA_1962) March 3, 2020

Howell said McCullough declined to be paid for the food.

“I tried to pay him and he said, ‘No, I don’t want anything. This is on me,’” Howell said. “I said, 'You don’t have to do that.' He said, ‘I want to take care of you and your people in this time of need.'"

McCullough said Tuesday he appreciated the praise being directed toward him and his restaurant but called it “unnecessary.”

“It really wasn’t a big deal to me,” he said. “All I wanted to know is how much food they needed and for how many people. I was happy to help out. That's what we do.”

Jessica Martin, a regional community ambassador for Mission BBQ, assisted McCullough in making the hospital delivery.

“We don’t brag or boast about it as a company, but we like to think of ourselves as the first responders of the first responders,” she said.

Howell said McCullough called him with one more food offer later in the day, asking if there was any need for a dinner delivery.

“I told him we appreciated his gesture, but we were OK," Howell said. "I thanked him again. He went above and beyond what he needed to do. He was more than gracious.”

McCullough said the Mission BBQ in Hagerstown, Maryland, planned to deliver food to the trooper's home Tuesday.

Brindle was released from the hospital Monday and is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

Trooper Michael Garbacik was working with Brindle on Saturday when they encountered Robert William Ransom, 20, of Chambersburg, in Guilford Township in Franklin County.

Ransom is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, according to court documents.

“We are thankful for all the support and thankful our brother is on the road to recovery,” Howell said.

