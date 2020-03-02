Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
It's almost spring, and that means ... free Rita's Italian Ice
Tina Locurto, York Dispatch
Published 11:06 a.m. ET March 2, 2020
With spring right around the corner, many are beginning to crave the sweet and chilly treats associated with warmer and sunny weather.
And in celebration of the first day of spring, Rita's Italian Ice will be giving away free cups of its signature dessert to customers on March 19.
Rita's locations in York County are at 901 S. Queen St., 351 Loucks Road, 3000 E. Market St., 617 Lombard Road, 110 Hickory Lane and 466 Shrewsbury Commons Avenue.
“Almost thirty years into the event, new traditions are being built as guests that have grown up with Rita’s are bringing their children to their local Rita’s to celebrate flavor being in full bloom,” said Linda Chadwick, Rita’s president and CEO.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
Comments