Buy Photo Rita's employees Lori Jones, left, and Lynne Klein pump the ice to maintain its consistency before the store in the Crossroads Shopping Center in York opened Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Rita's annually sponsors an Italian ice giveaway on the first day of spring, which results in a line of customers. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

With spring right around the corner, many are beginning to crave the sweet and chilly treats associated with warmer and sunny weather.

And in celebration of the first day of spring, Rita's Italian Ice will be giving away free cups of its signature dessert to customers on March 19.

Rita's locations in York County are at 901 S. Queen St., 351 Loucks Road, 3000 E. Market St., 617 Lombard Road, 110 Hickory Lane and 466 Shrewsbury Commons Avenue.

“Almost thirty years into the event, new traditions are being built as guests that have grown up with Rita’s are bringing their children to their local Rita’s to celebrate flavor being in full bloom,” said Linda Chadwick, Rita’s president and CEO.

Buy Photo Kassy Theroux lines her sons up for a photo after getting their free Italian ice at Rita's in the Crossroads Shopping Center in York Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The boys are, from left, Lincoln, 5; Michael, 7; Andrew, 3, and Callan, 1. Rita's annually sponsors an Italian ice giveaway on the first day of spring. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

