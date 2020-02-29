Leap Day beer promo (Photo: Courtesy of Primanti Bros.)

Primanti Bros. locations throughout Pennsylvania, including the one in York Township, are celebrating Leap Day by serving up free IC Light beer to customers.

The “Leap Year, Free Beer,” offer is available at the chain’s restaurant and bar locations while supplies last today, and is limited to one 12-ounce bottle per person.

No purchase is necessary. Customers must be 21 years of age and have a valid ID.

Primanti's is partnering with IC Light and the Pittsburgh Brewing Co. for the promotion.

The York Township Primianti’s, located at 2151 S. Queen St., is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., according to its website.

