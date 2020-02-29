Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

A Lower Windsor Township man died after falling outside his home Friday morning.

Philip Leiphart Jr., 97, of the 800 block of Poff Road, was found unresponsive on the ground around 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said Leiphart had fallen while walking outside his house and was not able to get up. The man died of his injuries and probable hypothermia from being outside. His death was ruled accidental.

There will be no autopsy.

