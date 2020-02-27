Buy Photo York City Council President Henry Nixon tells Tonya Thompson-Morgan, not shown, she is out of line during a town hall meeting concerning Mayor Michael Helfrich's hiring of Blanda Nace as chief opportunity development officer, Monday, June 24, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Council on Wednesday abandoned a hardline approach that would ban booting on private property, instead unanimously advancing a watered-down version.

The move came after the city's booting industry criticized the original proposal.

The new draft would require booting companies to wait five minutes before booting a vehicle in a private lot. It would also require booting companies to register with the city and mark their vehicles.

The proposed changes are modeled after the city's towing laws.

"I'm hopeful that it'll fix the predatory booting," said Council President Henry Nixon. "It sends a signal that if you want to abuse this ability to earn money, we're going to stop you."

The city often receives complaints about booting, Nixon has said.

"Predatory booting" is an issue throughout York City, council members said.

The City Council is expected to vote in March on the revised booting ordinance.

In October, the City Council unveiled the first version, which would have been an outright ban on car booting in private parking lots.

Representatives harshly criticized that draft and said it would hurt their businesses.

"I think these compromises are very reasonable and things we can live with," said Alex Kauffman, owner of Parking Lot Services LLC, of the new draft.

Kauffman's company manages 150 parking lots in the city.

