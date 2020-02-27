Buy Photo Tom Ray, right, talks with an attendee before a York City Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The council approved appointment of Ray to head the city's business administration department during the meeting. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York City Council on Wednesday unanimously advanced a resolution to buy new budgeting software, as the city continues to struggle under the existing software's shortcomings.

The resolution would allow the city to enter into a three-year contract with Silicon Valley-based OpenGov, a private software company specializing in finances. The contract would cost $58,000 for the first year and $38,000 the final two years.

"We believe that this is a good fit for the city of York," said Tom Ray, director of business administration.

The City Council is expected to ratify the purchase March 17.

More: York City Council looks to new budget software after $1.3M system falls short

OpenGov would generate forecasts based on spending and revenue in real time, something the current system cannot do. It would also allow the city to more easily manage its spending through different budgeting options

Perhaps most importantly, officials say, is that it would cut the budget process roughly in half.

The city's search for a new budgeting system comes a month after The York Dispatch reported that the city has spent about $1.3 million on purchasing and later upgrading its financial software, Microsoft Dynamix AX.

That software is still incapable of handling the city's budgeting needs despite $900,000 in upgrades and maintenance since 2017, officials have said.

The city still plans to use Dynamix for tasks outside of budgeting

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/27/york-city-council-moves-new-budgeting-software/4890532002/