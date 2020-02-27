Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Report: Attorney for sex abuse victims says bishops often hide assets in bankruptcy cases
An attorney who has represented victims of clergy sex abuse victims for nearly 40 years says Catholic bishops often hide assets in bankruptcy cases, PennLive.com reported.
Jeff Anderson, who represented scores of victims in the largest clergy sex abuse bankruptcy settlement out of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, has long been warning that bishops will protect church assets in unscrupulous ways in order to minimize settlement payouts to victims.
“They have the upper hand,” Anderson said. “They have the advantage that they don’t have to adhere to outside scrutiny like corporations. The court of public opinion would have that bishops wouldn’t do those kinds of things, but they do, and they have the upper hand.”
The Diocese of Harrisburg recently filed for bankruptcy protection.
To read the complete PennLive.com story, click here.
