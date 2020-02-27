Bishop Ronald Gainer, of the Harrisburg Diocese, arrives to celebrate mass at the Cathedral Church of Saint Patrick in Harrisburg, Pa., Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Gainer, who's named in a grand jury report on rampant sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy is celebrating a Mass of forgiveness, as the Vatican expresses "shame and sorrow" over the burgeoning scandal. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

An attorney who has represented victims of clergy sex abuse victims for nearly 40 years says Catholic bishops often hide assets in bankruptcy cases, PennLive.com reported.

Jeff Anderson, who represented scores of victims in the largest clergy sex abuse bankruptcy settlement out of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, has long been warning that bishops will protect church assets in unscrupulous ways in order to minimize settlement payouts to victims.

“They have the upper hand,” Anderson said. “They have the advantage that they don’t have to adhere to outside scrutiny like corporations. The court of public opinion would have that bishops wouldn’t do those kinds of things, but they do, and they have the upper hand.”

The Diocese of Harrisburg recently filed for bankruptcy protection.

