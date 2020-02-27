Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
PHOTOS: South Western students take part in STEM Summit
John A. Pavoncello, York Dispatch
Published 9:09 a.m. ET Feb. 27, 2020 | Updated 9:15 a.m. ET Feb. 27, 2020
South Western High School ninth grade student Hannah Maloney reacts as her vinyl glove leaks while doing a chemistry project during the Junior Achievement STEM Summit, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
South Western High School ninth grade students Sophia Jackson and Alyssa Kight pilot a robot during the Junior Achievement STEM Summit, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
South Western High School ninth grade student Nathan Smith wires a buzzer while learning how to create simple electrical circuits during the Junior Achievement STEM Summit, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments