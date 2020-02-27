Ninth grade students at South Western High School spent Wednesday learning about STEM career possibilities during the Junior Achievement STEM Summit.

Students learned about sciences, engineering and several trades, including electrical and automotive repair.

South Western High School ninth grade student Hannah Maloney reacts as her vinyl glove leaks while doing a chemistry project during the Junior Achievement STEM Summit, Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

The STEM Summit is an all-day program broken up in nine 30-minute sessions. There are three sets of experiments, three sets of competitions, and a career panel presentation.

South Western High School ninth grade student Nathan Smith wires a buzzer while learning how to create simple electrical circuits during the Junior Achievement STEM Summit, Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

The JA STEM Summit will be presented in a total of 51 area schools this year and is in its seventh year of programming.

