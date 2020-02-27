Buy Photo Firefighters battle a fire on a hay truck in 2900 block of East Prospect Road in Windsor Township Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A flame-engulfed hay truck has closed a portion of East Prospect Road in Windsor Township, officials said.

Police and fire crews were called to the 2900 block of East Prospect Road (Route 124) near Wisehaven Event Center's swimming pool about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the York County 911 Center.

As of 12:45 p.m., the road remains closed between Starview Drive and Christensen Road, according to York Area Regional Police.

No injuries have been reported, a 911 supervisor said.

Firefighters from a number of local companies are on scene battling the blaze, including Windsor's Laurel Fire Co., Yorkana Community Volunteer Fire Co. and Yoe Fire Co., according to 911's online live incident status page.

Check back later for updates, as this is a developing story.

