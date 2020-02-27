LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A flame-engulfed hay truck has closed a portion of East Prospect Road in Windsor Township, officials said.

Police and fire crews were called to the 2900 block of East Prospect Road (Route 124) near Wisehaven Event Center's swimming pool about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the York County 911 Center.

As of 12:45 p.m., the road remains closed between Starview Drive and Christensen Road, according to York Area Regional Police.

No injuries have been reported, a 911 supervisor said.

Firefighters battle a fire on a hay truck in 2900 block of East Prospect Road in Windsor Township Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
Firefighters battle a fire on a hay truck in 2900 block of East Prospect Road in Windsor Township Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
This hay-truck fire forced police and fire crews to close down a portion of East Prospect Road (Route 124) in Windsor Township around lunchtime Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
This hay-truck fire forced police and fire crews to close down a portion of East Prospect Road (Route 124) in Windsor Township around lunchtime Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Courtesy of York Area Regional Police
Firefighters battle a fire on a hay truck in 2900 block of East Prospect Road in Windsor Township Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
Firefighters battle a fire on a hay truck in 2900 block of East Prospect Road in Windsor Township Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Firefighters from a number of local companies are on scene battling the blaze, including Windsor's Laurel Fire Co., Yorkana Community Volunteer Fire Co. and Yoe Fire Co., according to 911's online live incident status page.

    Check back later for updates, as this is a developing story.

