Flaming hay truck snarling traffic in Windsor Twp.
Liz Evans Scolforo, York Dispatch
Published 12:44 p.m. ET Feb. 27, 2020 | Updated 1:19 p.m. ET Feb. 27, 2020
This hay-truck fire forced police and fire crews to close down a portion of East Prospect Road (Route 124) in Windsor Township around lunchtime Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Courtesy of York Area Regional Police
Firefighters from a number of local companies are on scene battling the blaze, including Windsor's Laurel Fire Co., Yorkana Community Volunteer Fire Co. and Yoe Fire Co., according to 911's online live incident status page.
Check back later for updates, as this is a developing story.
