The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for York County from 5 a.m. on Thursday to 1 a.m. on Friday.

The State College-based service said winds are expected to reach 15 mph to 20 mph in the York area, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

The high temperature for Thursday is expected to be around 40 degrees and the low in the 20s, according to the NWS.

Motorists are encouraged to use extra caution when driving in the windy conditions Thursday, and homeowners also are encouraged to secure outdoor objects.

Power outages also are possible, the service said.

The wind advisory on Thursday also includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

