The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices.

Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Feb. 13 through Feb. 20:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Los Brothers Mini Market, 901 W. Princess St., York City

Inspected Feb. 20

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Food in the deli case area are stored open with no covering.

o Observed the bottom area of the deli case dirty.

o Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the deli, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

o Facility is using aluminum foil as a non-food contact surface inside the deli case which is not easily cleanable

o Trash receptacles within the food facility that are not in immediate use are not covered properly.

o Observed a hookah water pipe stored at hand sink behind counter. Removed.

o Observed drinking alcohol stored in the cooling unit of drinks for customers. Discarded.

o Expired milk stored in cooling unit. Discarded.

o Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the cooling units.

o Meat slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was extremely dirty to sight and touch.

o Dirty utensils are stored on the magnetic strip behind counter area.

o Observed a dirty manual can opener behind counter area.

o Facility is not properly washing, rinsing, and sanitizing food-contact/non-food contact surfaces and utensils (three-bay sink in storage area shows evidence of not being used).

o Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

o Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink behind counter and bathroom area.

o Ceiling tiles damaged in the dry storage area, and need replaced.

o Chemicals stored with food items at the deli area.

o Observed food stored directly on the floor in storage area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required.

o Accumulation of unnecessary items stored in the dry storage area and restroom areas and need removed.

12th Ward Independent Democratic Club, 290 N. Sherman St., York City

Inspected Feb. 13

o Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

o Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated and/or functioning properly.

o Observed storing clean food equipment while wet, and not allowing time for draining and/or air-drying.

o Plastic utensils used for cooking are deformed and misshapen from heat and are not durable under normal use in the food facility. Discarded.

o Food slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Observed an accumulation of grease and debris under grill area.

o Observed an accumulation of static dust on fan cover inside the cooling unit.

o A working container of chemicals was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the bar area.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Food storage containers, in the cooling unit area, is not labeled with the common name of the food.

o Observed stove and fryer, in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

o Observed the bottom area of the continental freezer dirty to sight and touch.

o Outer areas of condiments are dirty to sight and touch.

o Drip tray observed dirty.

o Bottom area of cooling unit is dirty.

o Utensils are not facing all one direction to preventing touching the food contact end of utensils when retrieving.

o Ceiling tiles damaged in the seating area and need replaced.

o Temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper equipment temperatures are not calibrated and/or functioning properly in cooling unit.

o Observed single-service items in kitchen area, stored uncovered or not inverted.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Feb. 18

Dallastown Area Middle School, York Township

Dallastown Area Senior High School, York Township

Orendorf Elementary School, Manchester

Rail Trail Tavern, Glen Rock

Red Lion Fraternal Home #1592, Red Lion

Rustic Cup, East Prospect

Shallow Brook Intermediate School, Manchester

Rutter’s #14, Carroll Township

Sue’s Food Market, Wrightsville

Inspected Feb. 15

Alley Oops Sports Bar & Grill, York Township

Marisal’s Pizza, Spring Garden Township

Inspected Feb. 14

Sushi Do at Little Run Lodge, York College, Spring Garden Township

Starbucks at York College, Spring Garden Township

Stauffer’s Outlet, Spring Garden Township

Subway #2736, West Manchester Township

Inspected Feb. 13

Mack’s Ice Cream by Wendy, Windsor Township

Pleasant View Elementary School, Windsor Township

Subway #23446, Windsor Township

