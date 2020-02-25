Quarantined Warrington Twp. couple hopeful of early March release
A Warrington Township couple who has been quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas after being exposed to the coronavirus appears to be getting closer to returning home early next month.
“Monday 3/2 (March 2) after temps are taken and no indication of infection we will receive official documentation as virus free and be on our way,” Bill Smedley said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among those quarantined at Lackland has risen to six, authorities said.
Officials also said Tuesday a fourth passenger from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise has died.
Bill Smedley and his wife, Colette, were among more than 300 Americans evacuated from the cruise ship in the Japanese port of Yokohama and flown back to U.S. military bases Feb. 17.
The Smedleys previously were quarantined for 14 days on the ship,
The novel coronavirus has now infected at least 80,067 people worldwide and killed at least 2,700, officials said Tuesday.
