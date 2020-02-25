The Southern PA Incident Network will be accepting donations Tuesday for the victims of Saturday’s three-alarm fire in York City.

The blaze spread to four houses and left 10 adults and two children displaced in the 600 block of East Philadelphia Street.

Dispatcher Bill Duke said donations can be dropped off from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the U-Stor-It, located at 1331 North Sherman St. in Springettsbury Township.

“We’re accepting monetary things like gift cards for stores and restaurants,” Duke said. “And we’re taking things like clothing, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, toothbrushes, soaps and deodorants.

“Right now, for time being we’re not accepting large items like couches, refrigerators and stoves.”

No one was injured in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

