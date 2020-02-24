The 39th Keystone State Games un-officially kicked off in York this weekend with the Synchronized Swimming event.

Synchronized Swimming is one of about 30 sporting events that make up the Keystone State Games.

Swimmers competed in several divisions such as 13-18 combo, 19 and older team, and duets. The event was held at the YWCA on East Market Street in York City.

