PHOTOS: Swimmers compete in Keystone Games syncro event
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Marlowe Given, left, Arden Zhang, and Hawkins Howard of the York Syncro Synchronized Swim Team, take part in the Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. Given, Zhang and Howard placed first in the 12 & under trio event. John A. Pavoncello photo
Marlowe Given, left, Arden Zhang, and Hawkins Howard of the York Syncro Synchronized Swim Team, take part in the Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. Given, Zhang and Howard placed first in the 12 & under trio event. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Hawkins Howard, top, and Arden Zhang, of the York Syncro Synchronized Swim Team, take part in the12 & under duet Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Hawkins Howard, top, and Arden Zhang, of the York Syncro Synchronized Swim Team, take part in the12 & under duet Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rosie Gray, left, and Marlowe Given of the York Syncro Synchronized Swim Team take part in the 12 7 under duet in the Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rosie Gray, left, and Marlowe Given of the York Syncro Synchronized Swim Team take part in the 12 7 under duet in the Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Keystone State Games synchronized swimming event is held at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Emma Klimchock and Sabrina Trayer of the York Syncro Synchronized Swim Team perform in the 13-18 duet event of the Keystone State Games synchronized swimming at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Emma Klimchock and Sabrina Trayer of the York Syncro Synchronized Swim Team perform in the 13-18 duet event of the Keystone State Games synchronized swimming at the York YWCA, Sunday, February 23, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The 39th Keystone State Games un-officially kicked off in York this weekend with the Synchronized Swimming event.

    Synchronized Swimming is one of about 30 sporting events that make up the Keystone State Games.

    Swimmers competed in several divisions such as 13-18 combo, 19 and older team, and duets. The event was held at the YWCA on East Market Street in York City.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/24/keystone-state-games-return-york-synchronized-swimming-event/4852681002/