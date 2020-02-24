PHOTOS: Nearly 60 fire fighters needed for Hellam Township brush fire
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Dozens of firefighters worked to douse a woods fire on Dark Hollow Road in Hellam Township, Sunday, February 23, 2020. The fire was one of at least seven reported brush fires in the county Sunday. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dozens of firefighters worked to douse a woods fire on Dark Hollow Road in Hellam Township, Sunday, February 23, 2020. The fire was one of at least seven reported brush fires in the county Sunday. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dozens of firefighters worked to douse a woods fire on Dark Hollow Road in Hellam Township, Sunday, February 23, 2020. The fire was one of at least seven reported brush fires in the county Sunday. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dozens of firefighters worked to douse a woods fire on Dark Hollow Road in Hellam Township, Sunday, February 23, 2020. The fire was one of at least seven reported brush fires in the county Sunday. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dozens of firefighters worked to douse a woods fire on Dark Hollow Road in Hellam Township, Sunday, February 23, 2020. The fire was one of at least seven reported brush fires in the county Sunday. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dozens of firefighters worked to douse a woods fire on Dark Hollow Road in Hellam Township, Sunday, February 23, 2020. The fire was one of at least seven reported brush fires in the county Sunday. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dozens of firefighters worked to douse a woods fire on Dark Hollow Road in Hellam Township, Sunday, February 23, 2020. The fire was one of at least seven reported brush fires in the county Sunday. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dozens of firefighters worked to douse a woods fire on Dark Hollow Road in Hellam Township, Sunday, February 23, 2020. The fire was one of at least seven reported brush fires in the county Sunday. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dozens of firefighters worked to douse a woods fire on Dark Hollow Road in Hellam Township, Sunday, February 23, 2020. The fire was one of at least seven reported brush fires in the county Sunday. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dozens of firefighters worked to douse a woods fire on Dark Hollow Road in Hellam Township, Sunday, February 23, 2020. The fire was one of at least seven reported brush fires in the county Sunday. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dozens of firefighters worked to douse a woods fire on Dark Hollow Road in Hellam Township, Sunday, February 23, 2020. The fire was one of at least seven reported brush fires in the county Sunday. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dozens of firefighters worked to douse a woods fire on Dark Hollow Road in Hellam Township, Sunday, February 23, 2020. The fire was one of at least seven reported brush fires in the county Sunday. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Nearly 60 firefighters from York and Lancaster counties battled a brush fire on Dark Hollow Road for a bit over two hours Sunday.

    According to Hellam Township Fire Chief Eric Strittmatter, the blaze started from a small pile of wood stove ash and spread to a nearby woods. The blaze burned about 2½ acres before being brought under control. 

    Due to the remote area of the fire, tanker trucks from at least seven departments were utilized to shuttle water from a fill site in Wrightsville to the scene. 

    There were no injuries.

    The fire was one of at least six reported brush fires in York County Sunday. There are currently no hazardous outlooks, including fire risk, for the area. 

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/24/firefighters-york-and-lancaster-battle-nearly-3-acre-blaze/4852492002/