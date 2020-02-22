Local obituaries for Saturday, Feb. 22
.Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Barnes, Janet
Bates, Charles
Billett, Dorothy
Brayman, James
Busser, Ronald
Chambers, Phyllis
Conner, Jack
Deaner, Eugene
Delbaugh, Marie
Draper, Catherine
Elicker, Janet
Folk, Shylique
Gotwalt, Gloria
Harter, Janet
Heikes, Floyd
Kelkis, Eileen
Knaub, Kathryn
Kreidler, James
Lawrence, Norman
Morrison, Tammy
Nesbit, Brian
Paasch, Jacqueline
Rider, Steven
Ruby, Elizabeth
Seiple, Annabelle
Seward, Sara
Smeltzer, Clair
Sminkey, Edward
Smith, James
Stahl, Henrietta
Tyndall, Robert
Volz, Verda
Waldron, Jesse
Witman, Darla
Zeigler, Edward
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/22/local-obituaries-saturday-feb-22/4837279002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments