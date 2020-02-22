The York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services is battling a third-alarm structure fire on East Philadelphia Street. (Photo: The York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services)

Crews are battling a third-alarm fire involving four houses in the 600 block of East Philadelphia Street.

No other details were reported in a Facebook post from the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to York County 911.

