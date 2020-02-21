Traffic advisory: Entrance to York City parking garage will be closed Monday
The entrance to the Market Street parking garage in York City will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Monday while Met-Ed performs electrical work, officials said.
The garage is located at 512 E. Market St.
“Although this work by Met-Ed is necessary in order to provide safe and reliable electrical service to the City of York, we recognize that this closure is disruptive,” officials said in a news release Thursday.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
