The entrance to the Market Street parking garage in York City will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Monday while Met-Ed performs electrical work, officials said.

The garage is located at 512 E. Market St.

“Although this work by Met-Ed is necessary in order to provide safe and reliable electrical service to the City of York, we recognize that this closure is disruptive,” officials said in a news release Thursday.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

