More than 300 people will be laid off or reassigned at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, officials said Thursday. (Photo: Associated Press)

Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Franklin County, announced Thursday it will cut more than 300 contract personnel in the upcoming fiscal year, PennLive.com reported.

Up to 323 workers will either be laid off or reassigned, the company said.

The decision will impact up to 75 workers in March and up to 248 more through September.

