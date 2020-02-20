Buy Photo Traffic moves southbound through construction areas on North George Street Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Good news for drivers frustrated by the traffic mess caused by water main work along West Market Street in York City: That work is now done.

The bad news: The workers are moving toward West Philadelphia Street.

Since July 2019, York Water Co. has been doing routine mainline replacement throughout the city. Recently, however, work on North George Street by Continental Square overlapped with work on Beaver Street, creating a traffic nightmare on those north-south passages as well as on West Market Street.

"We have received numerous inquiries from residents, business owners and anyone who has traveled through York," said Philip Given, the city's acting director of community and economic development.

More: More traffic ahead: Bridge work to limit part of I-83 to one lane

As work now moves further down North George Street and relieves West Market Street traffic, North George Street lane closures remain, and Philadelphia and Beaver streets also are limited to one lane.

On Thursday, Philadelphia Street was limited to one lane because of the water main work at Philadelphia and Beaver streets, according to Molly Norton, the company's spokeswoman.

Beaver Street also only had one lane open because of work at its intersection with Clarke Avenue. The same work will go on through Friday.

“A general response (to complaints) is that it’s work that has to be done, and we hope York Water can get the work done as quickly and efficiently as possible," Given said.

The North George Street and Beaver Street projects, both related to mainline replacement, weren't meant overlap.

North George Street was supposed to be finished in December, but unexpected underground utilities and inclement weather "significantly" delayed the project, according to York Water Co.

The delays caused the two projects to overlap, leaving drivers in the area at times in standstill traffic.

All of the mainline work has overlapped with an ongoing lane closure on South Duke Street stemming from renovation work at the long-overdue Yorktowne Hotel.

Complete mainline replacement is expected to be completed in the second week of March, according to York Water Co. Transferring services to the new mainline is expected to be finished April 10.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/02/20/york-city-mainline-work-progress-pushes-traffic-philadelphia-street/4821521002/