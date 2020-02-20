.

A mobile home was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning in Warrington Township, WGAL-TV reported.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Yeager Road near Wellsville, according to York County 911.

No one was injured.

