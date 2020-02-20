.

Multiple crews are battling a house fire in Heidelberg Township.

According to York County 911, the structure fire was reported around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Jacobs Mill Road.

According to a Facebook post from the Porters Fire Co., it is a second-alarm fire.

A tanker shuttle is in operation and will affect York Road, between Hanover Brands and Jacobs Mill Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible, or use caution if they must travel in the vicinity.

American Red Cross officials have been contacted.

Earlier Thursday morning, crews battled a fully-involved mobile home fire in Warrington Township.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Yeager Road, according to York County 911.

Limited details are available on that blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

