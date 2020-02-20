Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
More traffic ahead: Bridge work to limit part of I-83 to one lane
Logan Hullinger, York Dispatch
Published 9:47 a.m. ET Feb. 20, 2020 | Updated 12:31 p.m. ET Feb. 20, 2020
Southbound traffic on the Interstate 83 bridge over Route 851 will be limited to a single lane next week due to bridge work.
The bridge just east of Shrewsbury will be limited to one southbound lane from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m Tuesday as Kinsley Construction sets five new bridge beams as a part of a $29.9 million project to build a diverging diamond interchange.
The work is also expected to affect traffic under the Route 851 bridge.
The interchange, also called a double crossover, is expected to to relieve congestion at Exit 4 and improve safety.
In total, the project entails the new interchange, a longer bridge over Route 851, longer on- and off-ramps and two lanes in each direction on Route 851 between Mount Airy and Wolfe roads.
The project completion data is set for the summer of 2021.
