Here’s a PennDOT graphic of the diverging diamond interchange (DDI) option for Interstate 83’s Exit 4 in Shrewsbury. The department describes the DDI as “unique from a standard diamond interchange in that the side road traffic (PA 851), crosses over to the left side of the road at a signalized intersection prior to the bridge. This allows direct left turns from the off-ramps to merge and allows for a direct left turn on to the on-ramp. The side road (PA 851) traffic crosses back to the right side of the road at a signal beyond the bridge.” (Photo: PennDOT)

Southbound traffic on the Interstate 83 bridge over Route 851 will be limited to a single lane next week due to bridge work.

The bridge just east of Shrewsbury will be limited to one southbound lane from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m Tuesday as Kinsley Construction sets five new bridge beams as a part of a $29.9 million project to build a diverging diamond interchange.

The work is also expected to affect traffic under the Route 851 bridge.

The interchange, also called a double crossover, is expected to to relieve congestion at Exit 4 and improve safety.

In total, the project entails the new interchange, a longer bridge over Route 851, longer on- and off-ramps and two lanes in each direction on Route 851 between Mount Airy and Wolfe roads.

The project completion data is set for the summer of 2021.

