The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices.

Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Feb. 7 through Feb. 12:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Rivas Mini Market, 699 E. Philadelphia St., York City

Inspected Feb. 12

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

o Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in kitchen area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

o Single-service spoons located in kitchen area, are stored with food contact surfaces/food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.

o Observed outside receptacles without lids provided.

o Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the cooling units.

o A working container of chemical was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the kitchen area.

o Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

o Inside area of microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Food employee did not wash hands for adequate amount of time, al least 20 seconds.

o Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the deli case, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

o Outer area of microwave observed dirty Outer areas of condiments is dirty to sight and touch Door glides at the ice cream unit is dirty Drip tray is dirty at US Range stove Dirty bottom area of Maxx Cold cooling unit.

o Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use.

o Food employee observed drying utensils and food equipment with a paper towel after cleaning.

o Observed personal food or drink in the refrigerator of the food facility, indicating use of the food facility as personal living quarters.

Bamboo Garden, 205 S. Sherman St., York City

Inspected Feb. 10

o Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

o Facility is not date marking food items throughout the cooling units.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Food uncovered in all cooling units throughout facility.

o Observed no label on food product containers at prep table.

o Observed bowl being used as scoop in walk-in cooler.

o Accumulation of grease & food debris alongside of cooking equipment. Outer areas of food containers are dirty throughout facility. Observed tables in seating area to be dirty to sight & touch. Observed extremely dirty shelving throughout entire facility.

o Observed damaged/broken floor areas in kitchen area.

o Observed dirty dishes stored with clean ones located in multiple areas throughout facility. Dirty potato peeler hanging on magnetic strip in the kitchen area. Observed manual can opener blade dirty to sight and touch.

o Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

o Under the prep table observed dirt and debris.

o Plastic grocery bags observed being used to store food.

o Observed single service items not inverted. Single service items not stored in one direction.

o Mops are not being hung to air dry.

o Observed no lid for trash can alongside of fryer in kitchen area.

El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 724 Loucks Road, York City

Inspected Feb. 10

o Food in the walk-in cooling unit and prep table areas stored open with no covering. Tortillas observed stored uncovered.

o Scoop being stored in ice cream with handle touching the ice cream.

o Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed accumulation of grease and food debris under the cooking equipment and hot holding unit.

o Outer areas of the microwave is dirty to sight and touch. Observed the drip tray dirty at the American Range stove. Outer areas of the salt shakers are dirty at the seating tables. Area around the frozen cocktails is dirty to sight and touch. Outer areas of dry storage containers are dirty to sight and touch.

o Food employee observed storing clean food equipment while wet, and not allowing time for draining and/or air-drying.

o Lights are not shielded or shatter proof in the walk-in cooling unit area.

o Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

o Observed a dirty knife stored on a magnetic strip in the kitchen area.

o Observed clean utensils stored in a dirty drawer.

o Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

o Observed single-service, single-use articles stored not inverted.

o Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in kitchen area, are stored with food contact surfaces/food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.

o Trash receptacles within the food facility that are not in immediate use are not covered properly at the handwash area.

o No label provided on chemical bottle at warewashing area.

o Employee personal items were observed in dry storage rack area, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required.

o Old food residue observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

o Observed dirty floor areas in the walk-in cooling unit. Observed at the seating area tables, hanging chains to lighting over the tables has accumulation of static dust.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Plastic grocery bags observed being used to store food items.

o Observed employee personal items such as coats, purses etc. stored on shelving and in direct contact with food equipment and foods

o Ceiling tiles damaged in the storage area and need replaced.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Feb. 12

Pandora’s Box Bar & Grill, 466 E. Market St., York City

